Andhra government bans use of blue beacons for officials, allowed only for emergency vehicles

The government of Andhra Pradesh Saturday issued an order banning the use of blue beacons and hooters, ANI reported. According to the order, only emergency and disaster management vehicles are allowed to use hooters. The government is led by chief minister Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP.

The blue beacon is mostly used by police and IAS officers; from the Principal Secretary to Government to District Magistrate.

The Centre had, earlier in April, banned the use of red beacons for politicians, saying it promotes a VIP culture. The highest leadership positions in the country, including that of President, Vice-President, and Prime Minister, will not be using the red beacons anymore.

“From May 1, no person in the country will be able to put a red light on their vehicles. There is no exception to this,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said after the Cabinet meeting.

Rule 108 (I) and 108 (II) of the Motor Vehicles Act, which allow central and state governments to permit red beacons for dignitaries, was scrapped. Earlier, the Supreme Court had also asked all state governments to restrict the list of VIPs who are allowed beacons on their vehicles.

“This government is a government of the common masses, and has decided to abolish the VIP culture of beacon lights and sirens,” said Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

