Andhra CPM leaders held during protest against encroachment of land

Police on Monday arrested CPI(M) State Secretary P Madhu and other party leaders during a protest against alleged encroachment of land belonging to SCs near Gudivada town in Krishna district. The CPM leaders, led by Madhu, joined a group of Dalits who have been on a relay fast in Elaparru village near Gudivada protesting against alleged encroachment of nearly 165 acres of land by members of other communities. The encroached land has been converted into fish ponds.

The land in question was earlier allotted to SC members of the village. Dalits, however, alleged the land has been encroached by members of other social groups. “We had to arrest the Left party leaders in order to avoid any untoward incident,” said Gudivada DSP Y Ankineedu Prasad. The police also imposed prohibitory orders in the village, banning assembly of people, to bring the situation under control and ensure peace.