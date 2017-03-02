Andhra CM inaugurates new Legislature building in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today inaugurated the new Legislature building on the state government’s transitional headquarters premises at Velagapudi in the capital region of Amaravati. Legislative Council Chairman A Chakrapani, Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, several ministers and legislators attended the event.

Henceforth, meetings of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will be held at Amaravati, beginning with the Budget Session from March 6. The Legislative Council has a seating capacity of 90 and the Assembly 230. The current strength of the two Houses is 58 and 176 respectively. Additional seating arrangements have been made in the new Legislature building to meet future requirements.

An ultra-modern gadget has been installed on each member’s table which will serve as a microphone, speaker, recorder and also, voting machine. The sprawling Houses have more legroom for the members and the seats have a sliding facility. Keeping in mind the unruly scenes in the Assembly in the past, when the Legislature building was located at Hyderabad, the Speaker’s chair and podium have been placed at a higher elevation.