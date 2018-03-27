Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu holds all-party meeting in bid to end Parliament impasse

BJP ministers quit Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet BJP ministers quit Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet

TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu convened an all-party meeting in Amaravati on Tuesday to address the issue of special status for the state. At the meeting, he invited suggestions from representatives, and deliberated ways to move forward in Parliament. MPs from Andhra Pradesh have been stalling both Houses over the Centre’s refusal to grant the state special status.

“Meeting is convened as emergency to take everyone’s suggestions and decide how to go forward in Parliament. We have invited organisations that fought for the state during bifurcation and the ones fighting now,” Naidu said at the meet, reported news agency ANI. “We’ve been hoping each day that discussion on no-confidence motion will take place. Almost all parties across the country endorse discussion on our issues in Parliament,” he added.

Representatives of three parties — the BJP, YSR Congress Party and actor-turned-politician K Pavan Kalyan’s Jana Sena — did not attend the meeting.

There are four no-trust motions pending in the Lok Sabha, including two filed by TDP members and one each by the YSRCP and Congress. The motions have not been moved in due to continuous disruptions — Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for the day on Tuesday.

The Centre and the ruling TDP in Andhra have failed to see eye-to-eye on the issue of granting special status for the state.

