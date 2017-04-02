 Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu expands Cabinet, 11 new ministers added

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Source: File Photo) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Source: File Photo)

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expanded his Cabinet today by inducting 11 new ministers and dropping five taking the number of ministers to 26. Naidu, who always ran a tight ship, expanded the Cabinet with an eye on the 2019 elections, increasing the number of ministers from the powerful Reddy community and from the BC community. He also inducted his son Lokesh Naidu, and first time MLA B Akhila Priya Reddy, daughter of powerful TDP leader from Kurnool district B Nagi Reddy who recently expired.

Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath to the new ministers at Velagapudi at a function held today early morning. Naidu eased out ministers with poor performance record including P Raghunatha Reddy who was IT minister. The other four ministers who were dropped are Kimidi Mrinalini (Housing), Peethala Sujatha (Women and Child Welfare), B Gopalakrishna Reddy (Forest), and Ravela Kishore Babu (Social Welfare).

Raghunatha Reddy was dropped to make way for C Adinarayana Reddy from Kadapa where the TDP is trying to consolidate its position over YSR Congress Party. Adinaryana was elected on YSRCP ticket but was the first MLA to defect to TDP in 2015. The other new faces include TDP’s AP president Kala Ventata Rao, Kothapali Samuel Jawahar, N Anand Babu, Somireddi Chandramohan Reddy, Amarnatha Reddy, Kalava Srinivasulu, Pithani Satyanarayana, and Ravu Sujay Venkata Ranga Rao, scion of the Bobbili royal family in Vizianagaram district.

