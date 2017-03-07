Andhra Assembly session begins at new Capital

Andhra Pradesh legislators held their first Legislative Assembly session in the Amaravati capital region on Monday at the newly-constructed Interim Government Complex (IGC) at Velagapudi. Governor E S L Narasimhan began addressing the joint session of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on the first day of the budget session at 11.06 am, supposed to be an auspicious hour. The House was adjourned till Tuesday after the Governor’s address.

The new Legislative Assembly complex, which was built in 192 days, was opened by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on March 2. After the state’s bifurcation, the Andhra Assembly had been functioning from one side of the Telangana Assembly in Hyderabad, the joint capital till 2024. The last Andhra Assembly session was held last in September 2016 after which the Andhra government announced that the budget session of 2017-18 would be held at the IGC in Velagapudi.

The Interim Government Complex also houses five blocks of the Secretariat, the Chief Minister’s office and a Command and Control Centre. The permanent Assembly will be built in the Amaravati capital region in a couple of years. While the existing House strength is 175, the new Assembly can accommodate 230 members. The Council has 58 members but can accommodate up to 90. Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu will present the budget on March 8.