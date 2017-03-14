Elections 2017
Andaman and Nicobar islands hit by 5.9 magnitude quake

According to National Centre for Seismology, the quake, whose epicentre was in the Nicobar islands region, occurred at 8:21 AM at a depth of 10 kms.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:March 14, 2017 10:19 am
Andaman earthquake, earthquake in Andaman islands, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India news, Indian Express The earthquake was not so powerful as to merit a tsunami warning. (Source: Google Maps)

A strong earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale today hit the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago.

However, it was not so powerful as to merit a tsunami warning. India has a dedicated tsunami warning centre that sends alerts to states and neighbouring littoral countries in case of an earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

Another earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir at 5:48 AM.

