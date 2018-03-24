Two militants killed in encounter with security personnel in Anantnag

The encounter broke last evening and a search operation was underway on Saturday. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Representational) The encounter broke last evening and a search operation was underway on Saturday. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces that broke out at Dooru village in South Kashmir of Anantnag district on Friday evening. Following the encounter, the area around Shahstargam was cordoned off. According to local reports, the exchange of fire continued till late last night.

The security forces recovered a stock of arms and ammunition from the militants, as the encounter came to an end. A cordon is still in place, a search operation is underway in the area to flush out any more militants in hiding.

(More details awaited)

