Anantnag encounter: Militant believed to be killed in encounter, says police

One militant was reportedly gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday night. Quoting police sources, news agency PTI reported that a militant was “believed to have been killed in encounter” and security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Bijbehara area of the district.

A police official told PTI that the move was taken following information about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation reportedly turned into an encounter when militants opened fire on the security personnel. “One militant is believed to have been killed in the gun fight. The killing could be confirmed only after the ultra’s body is recovered,” he said.

The state has witnessed an increased number of militant attacks in recent times. Meanwhile, in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday morning, two more militants were killed in state’s Kulgam district.

Shridhar Patil, SSP, Kulgam district was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “The encounter lasted half an hour. Forces eliminated two Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists who were involved in many cases.”

More details awaited.

