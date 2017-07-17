Anantnag encounter: Three militants killed in gunbattle with security forces

Anantnag encounter: Three militants killed (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Anantnag encounter: Three militants killed (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Security forces on Monday reportedly killed three unidentified militants in an encounter in Anantnag district of Kashmir, news agency PTI quoted defence officials as saying. The security forces had launched an anti-militancy operation in the Wanihama village of the Anantnag district, following which a gunbattle broke out at around 8 pm.

The bodies of the militants who were killed in the encounter have been recovered along with an AK 47, one SLR and a pistol, news agency ANI reported. The identities of the militants are being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid said.

“In a chance encounter three terrorists were killed near Anantnag by joint team of security forces, identities are being ascertained,” ANI quoted SP Vaid as saying.

More details are awaited

