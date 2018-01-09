Anantnag encounter: Gunfight underway between militants and security forces in J&K

Anantnag encounter: Gunfight underway. (File) Anantnag encounter: Gunfight underway. (File)

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in a forested area in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, five paramilitary personnel and two militants were killed in a gunfight triggered by the fidayeen attack by suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants on Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) training centre in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

