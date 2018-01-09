Top News
  • Anantnag encounter: Gunfight underway between militants and security forces in J&K

Anantnag encounter: Gunfight underway between militants and security forces in J&K

Earlier this week, five paramilitary personnel and two militants were killed in a gunfight in Pulwama.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 9, 2018 10:05 am
Army Chief General Raheel Sharif, defence expert P Bakshi, Indian Armed forces, Pakistan, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, surgical strikes across LoC, latest news, India news, latest news, India news Anantnag encounter: Gunfight underway. (File)
Top News

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in a forested area in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, five paramilitary personnel and two militants were killed in a gunfight triggered by the fidayeen attack by suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants on Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) training centre in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. Raman Braman
    Jan 9, 2018 at 10:57 am
    send Mani Aiyar to negotiate surrender.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jan 09: Latest News