Bodies of mother and baby found on Jhelum

Decomposed bodies of a mother and her two-and-a-half-year-old girl were Sunday found on the bank of the Jhelum in Bijebhehara, 18 days after their family reported that they were missing. Afroosa, 28, and her daughter Zaira Jan, were missing from Numbal village in Anantnag district on February 8, police said.

Afroosa’s husband Bashir Ahmad Shah filed the missing complaint, a senior police officer said. “We were informed by local people on Sunday that bodies were lying on the bank (of Jhelum),” a police officer said.

Afroosa’s family had alleged that she was beaten to death by her husband. This led to protests in the area and locals demanded that the police take action.

The police said that nothing could be said as of now while investigations are under way to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

Block medical officer Dr Mohammad Ashraf Parra said that the post-mortems had been done. He said there were no marks of violence on the bodies and they were decomposed. The medical officer refused to speak on the claim made by Afroosa’s family that she was pregnant.