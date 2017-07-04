Anantnag: Constable, woman injured in ‘militant’ attack

curity personnel cordoned off the area minutes after the attack to find the suspected militants. curity personnel cordoned off the area minutes after the attack to find the suspected militants.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable and a civilian were injured in a suspected militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday. Suspected militants fired upon the constable near the Anantnag bus stand, leaving the policeman critically injured. People ran for cover and traffic movement came to a halt as tension gripped the area. Security personnel cordoned off the area minutes after the attack to find the suspected militants. The cordon was later called off.

Sumit Kaur, a woman from Chhattisinghpora area of Anantnag, was also injured in the firing and doctors at the district hospital said her condition was stable. The injured constable is from the 16th IRP battalion of JK Police. “Militants fired with pistol on our constable. He received bullets in his neck,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Muneer Ahmad Khan. The constable was rushed to the base hospital where his condition was said to be stable, Khan added.

Khan said the Lashkar-e-Toiba could be behind the attack. “We have inflicted maximum damage on them,” the IGP said while referring to the recent surge in anti-militancy operations, especially in south Kashmir. The attack came just two days after LeT commander Bashir Ahmad Wani alias Bashir Lashkari was killed in a joint operation in Dialgam village of Anantnag in which two civilians also lost their lives.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App