Anantnag bypoll: EC team to visit J&K to assess ground situation

A three-member team of Election Commission (EC) of India will visit Kashmir Monday to asses the ground situation ahead of the bypoll in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. The J&K government has been demanding that the bypoll be deferred indefinitely because of the precarious ground situation.

The Anantnag bypoll was slated on April 12, but was deferred after large-scale violence broke out on the day of polling in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 9. On that day, eight people were killed in security force firing and the voter turn out dropped to 7 per cent, the lowest in three decades.

The EC had rescheduled the bypoll on May 25. However, after repeated requests by the J&K government, Home Ministry and the PDP candidate, the EC is sending the three-member team to assess the ground situation.

