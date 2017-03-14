Mehbooba Mufti’s brother Tassaduq Hussain to contest Anantnag bypoll

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti with brother Syed Tasaduq Hussain (File/PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti with brother Syed Tasaduq Hussain (File/PTI)

J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s brother, Mufti Tassaduq Hussain will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Anantnag on the party ticket. Election for the constituency will be held on April 12, a notification issued by the Election Commission said.

Watch what else is making news

The seat fell vacant on account of Mehbooba resigning from her Lok Sabha membership and contesting from the assembly segment in the same constituency. The bypoll for the Anantnag assembly seat was necessiated due to the death of her father and former J&K chief minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Mehbooba won the by-election by nearly 11,500 votes.

By-election for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat will also be held in the same month — on April 9. Former PDP leader Tariq Hamid Karra resigned from the seat at the height of the Kashmir unrest, in protest against the alleged police excess. The by-elections in Kashmir will be a major test for the PDP-BJP coalition government due to the simmering public anger over the use of pellet guns against protesters.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd