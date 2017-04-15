Anantnag by-elections: ‘Polls deferred due to shortage of forces, public anger after deaths’

At least 8 people were killed in the Srinagar poll violence on April 9. At least 8 people were killed in the Srinagar poll violence on April 9.

SHORTAGE OF central forces and heightened emotions after the death of civilians in firing by security forces during the by-election for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on April 9 had left the government with no option but to postpone the bypoll to Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, according to a top security official from Kashmir. The security official was confident of the government’s ability to conduct the election in Anantnag before May 25, as announced by the Election Commission, as more security forces would be inducted soon for the Amarnath Yatra, which is set to start from June-end.

The official said, “Our bid was for 360 companies of central armed police forces to conduct the election in Anantnag. We were allocated 300 companies. But due to the highway being blocked, and for other reasons, we did not eventually get even 200 companies. This was a serious shortfall.”

The official also said that “central forces which come for conducting elections are unfortunately very trigger-happy, unlike security forces permanently stationed (in the Valley). Even the Budgam firing incidents were by these troopers, who were temporarily inducted for elections.”

Once the first death took place in Beerwah, in south Budgam, “we knew that election won’t be possible in Anantnag”, the official said. “That area abuts Pulwama in Anantnag constituency, and news spread very fast, heightening emotions and bringing people to the streets.”

The Anantnag by-election was scheduled to be held on April 12 but was postponed after the Srinagar bypolls saw only 7.14-per cent voting, along with the death of eight civilians in firing.

According to the security official, their target for the Anantnag bypolls was to have a 15-20 per cent turnout. The constituency had seen 28 per cent voting during 2014 General Election, when the seat was won by Mehbooba Mufti.

“Our strategy was clear. We know the pockets where people are more likely to vote. In Anantnag, they are Bijbehara, South Anantnag, Batagund, Dehsar, Kokarnag and other such areas,” he said. “There is an area of influence mapped for each polling booth — we do extensive outreach activities in these areas a few days before the voting and suspend all proactive counter-terrorist operations during the period.”

He said the people are then “confident enough to turn up”.

Anantnag is in south Kashmir, which has seen a rise in the number of locals joining militancy. According to official data, 60 Kashmiris each joined militancy in south Kashmir in 2015 and 2016.

The security official also assessed that south Kashmir is a PDP stronghold, and disillusionment is strong among the people over the party forming the state government with the BJP. The rise of Hindutva in the rest of India has also led to a further counter-polarisation around Islam in Kashmir, he said.

“The underlying causes remain strong since March 2015, when the PDP decided to go with the BJP after campaigning on a vow to keep the RSS out of the state,” the official said. “That sense of betrayal is the strongest in PDP strongholds in the state. Meanwhile, we see a growing bonding over Islam in the Valley as a kind of counter to Hindutva gaining prominence in the country. Stories circulate on social media, particularly on WhatsApp, before they can be denied or rebutted, leading to difficult situations with crowds on the street. The Jamaatis are taking full advantage of this in south Kashmir.”

