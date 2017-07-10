Amarnath Yatra attack: Every right thinking Kashmiri must condemn the killing, says Omar Abdullah

Expressing condolence to those who died in the attack, Abdullah wrote the attack was feared in spite of the recent success by security forces. File/PTI Photo Expressing condolence to those who died in the attack, Abdullah wrote the attack was feared in spite of the recent success by security forces. File/PTI Photo

Strongly reacting to the killing of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Anantnag by terrorists, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said that its must be condemned by every right thinking Kashmiri. “Every right thinking Kashmiri must today condemn the killing of the Amarnath yatris and say, unequivocally – this is #NotInMyName,” tweeted Abdullah.

Expressing condolence to those who died in the attack, Abdullah wrote the attack was feared in spite of the recent success by security forces. “Very sad news. The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough. My sympathies to the families & prayers for the injured. The one thing we had all feared this year during the yatra. In spite of recent successes against militants & unprecedented force presence,” tweeted Abdullah.

At least six Amarnath pilgrims were killed in the terror attack in Anantnag on Monday evening. The terrorists had targetted a bus carrying the pilgrims and also attacked a police party.

