Anantkumar Hegde, Ahir remarks denigrated soul of Constitution, says Congress

Alleging that the sole agenda of the BJP and RSS was to change and modify the basic nature and structure of the Constitution and to impose their “hate filled, bigoted and prejudiced ideology on India and its people”, the opposition Congress on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on Union minister Anantkumar Hegde’s statement that the BJP had come to power to change the Constitution.

The party also hit out at Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir who, while referring to absence of senior doctors at an inaugural function in Chandrapur in Maharashtra, said that they should join Naxals and “we will then shoot you with bullets”.

“MoS (Home) and MoS (Skill Development) reveal the true face of BJP,” senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted. Hegde is the Minister of State for Skill development.

“One will change the Constitution to remove ‘secular’, the other will shoot doctors. They should speak more and tell us what the real BJP is. Mob tried to disrupt an inter-faith marriage at Ghaziabad. Will the two ministers change the Constitution to ban such marriages or shoot the couple?,” he added.

Addressing reporters at the AICC headquarters, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said “abusing the oath of office and denigrating the Constitution and its values have become the distinctive features of the Narendra Modi government”.

“It is not a secret that the RSS and the BJP’s sole agenda is to change and modify the basic nature and structure of the Constitution and to impose their hate filled, bigoted and prejudiced ideology on India and its people. The recent statements made by the Union Ministers in the Modi government thoroughly vindicate those malicious and sinister attempts,” Gogoi said.

“Their remarks have not only denigrated and demolished the values, principles and the soul of the Constitution but have also exposed their false love for B R Ambedkar which they keep propagating to win votes….Will the Prime Minister break his silence on the remarks of his MoS who openly spoke about changing the Constitution….The BJP-RSS school of thought is engrained in bigotry, hate, divisiveness and prejudices, that envision a monolithic culture,” Gogoi added.

The Congress also argued that while the Prime Minister often talks about cleansing politics, one of the MLAs who took oath as minister in Gujarat on Tuesday has three criminal cases against him. “One of the cases is under the Arms Act. Will the Prime Minister take cognizance of the fact and drop Bachubhai Khapad?,” he asked.

