Day after minister’s announcement: Not aware of decision on NDA MPs giving up pay, say Sena, RLSP

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar announced late Wednesday that NDA MPs would forego salaries and allowances for the 23 days that Parliament proceedings were disrupted, but the allies, it seems, were unaware of the decision.

Both Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader Sanjay Raut and Union Minister of State for HRD and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha said they were unaware of any such announcement. Besides, salaries and allowances for the 17 days in March that Parliament functioned had been already credited to MPs’ bank accounts. There is no system for automatic debit of that sum until every NDA MP personally writes to the secretariat that the money for these days be deducted.

A source in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said: “The House functioned for 17 days in March (there were three holidays for Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday). Salaries and allowances have already been credited. That cannot be recalled now. However, if MPs give in writing that they want to forego this amount, then the money may be deducted from next month’s payment.”

Every MP gets a salary of Rs 50,000, and allowance of Rs 2,000 for every day that Parliament functions. In addition, there is a Rs 45,000 constituency allowance and Rs 15,000 for office expenses — taking the total monthly salary to Rs 1,10,000.

For MPs, there is another concern. Most parties auto debit a pre-fixed amount from their salaries and allowances to the party fund. If salaries and allowances are to be foregone, this money too would have to be reverted to the government.

“No NDA meeting was held. It is their (BJP members’) decision if they are foregoing their salaries and allowances,” Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express.

He maintained that it is the duty of the government and the Opposition, particularly the former, to run Parliament. “Nobody has (recently) seen the government discharge its role in this regard,” he said.

Sena MP Arvind Sawant said: “They (BJP) only remember the NDA when there are presidential and vice-presidential polls. We feel the government did not want the House to run because of Karnataka polls. This is not a question of salary and allowances. We, as MPs, have been working even if Parliament is disrupted.”

The BJP’s biggest ally, Sena has 18 members in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha. It also shares power with it in Maharashtra.

A pre-poll ally of the BJP, the RLSP has three members in the Lok Sabha and two members in the Bihar Assembly. About foregoing pay, party leader Kushwaha told the media, “I am not aware (of the decision).”

Kumar’s announcement failed to get the backing of Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy, a nominee of the President who has accepted the BJP whip. He told the media: “I used to go daily. If House did not run, it is not my fault. I am the President’s representative. Until he says so, how can I say I will not take my salary and allowance?”

However, Kumar insisted that his announcement had the backing of the NDA and that “everybody is on board”. He stated that 400 MPs of the NDA would forego Rs 3.66 crore as salary and allowances.

He rejected the Opposition criticism of the position taken by the Chair that the notices for a no-confidence motion could not be taken up while the Lok Sabha was not in order. “There are 47 precedents for not taking up no-confidence notices in such a situation,” Kumar said. “Fifteen such precedents pertain to the last Lok Sabha alone when Congress’s Meira Kumar was Speaker.”

