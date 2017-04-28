Anant Singh gets bail in Jitan Ram Manjhi case, but will stay in jail

Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi

Independent MLA Anant Singh was Friday granted bail by a local court in a case charging him with making derogatory and casteist remarks against the then Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi two years ago. Singh, however, cannot come out of jail for now as he is facing other cases as well. Additional District and Sessions Judge-I Sachchidanand Singh passed the order on a bail application moved by the MLA from Mokama last week.

Singh had allegedly made the derogatory and casteist remarks against Manjhi a few days before the latter resigned on February 20, 2015. Manjhi had quit ahead of the trust vote due to imminent defeat.

The then chief minister’s nephew Upendra Manjhi had lodged an FIR against Singh, who was a JD(U) MLA at that time, under various sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act at Khijarsarai police station in Gaya district. Singh, a three-term MLA from Mokama constituency in Patna district, is currently in Beur jail in Patna.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now