Anandpal encounter: Karni Sena demands CBI probe by July 12

The gangster’s family is yet to cremate the body to press for their demands, which include a CBI inquiry into the encounter and allowing his brothers, who are in judicial custody, to attend the funeral. The gangster’s family is yet to cremate the body to press for their demands, which include a CBI inquiry into the encounter and allowing his brothers, who are in judicial custody, to attend the funeral.

The Karni Sena today said that if the Rajasthan government did not order a CBI inquiry into the Anandpal Singh encounter, it would hold a “gathering” of the Rajput community in the gangster’s native village, Sanvrad, on Wednesday. The state BJP is “neglecting” Rajputs and the community’s sentiments, the Rajput outfit’s Rajasthan chief Mahipal Singh Makrana alleged at a press conference in Sikar.

The Rajasthan government has offered an SIT probe into the June 24 encounter in which the gangster was killed by the police. But Anandpal’s family, backed by the Rajput community, stuck to their demand for a CBI inquiry into it.

“The people from the community will move in large numbers to Sanvrad on July 12, if the state government fails to decide on a CBI inquiry into the Anandpal encounter. The state government is turning a blind eye to the issues of our people who voted it to power,” he said.

