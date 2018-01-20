Anandiben Patel is Madhya Pradesh Governor

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel on Friday night was named the Governor of Madhya Pradesh. In a late night communique, Rashtrapati Bhavan said: “The President of India has been pleased to appoint Smt Anandiben Patel, to be the Governor of Madhya Pradesh with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office.”

Patel succeeded Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister of Gujarat after he became the Prime Minister. She resigned in the wake of the Patidar agitation last year. Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli currently holds additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

