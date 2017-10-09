In letter to Amit Shah, Anandiben Patel expresses desire not to contest assembly elections

In her two page resignation letter, Patel has recalled her decision 31-year-old association with the party during which she headed women’s wing of the party in Gujarat, became a Rajya Sabha member, also elected as MLA from Mandal, Patan and Ghatlodia constituencies for total four terms. (File Photo) In her two page resignation letter, Patel has recalled her decision 31-year-old association with the party during which she headed women’s wing of the party in Gujarat, became a Rajya Sabha member, also elected as MLA from Mandal, Patan and Ghatlodia constituencies for total four terms. (File Photo)

Former Chief Minister of Guajrat Anandiben Patel has expressed her desire not to contest assembly elections due later this year while requesting party high command to give an opportunity to some ‘active local worker’ from her constituency, Ghatlodia. Anandiben has communicated this to BJP national president Amit Shah in a letter dated October 4 which became public Monday.

Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani confirmed that Patel has written the letter to Shah while adding, “Such matters are being handled by party high command and parliamentary board. So, they will take an appropriate decision on the same.”

Interestingly, the reason cited by Patel not to contest the election is ‘party policy’ of no leader above 75 years age holding any post. This is the same reason cited by Patel in August last year when she stepped down from the post of Chief Minister of Gujarat.

It is to be noted that in August this year, Shah had made it clear that there was no policy or formula in the party that people above 75 cannot contest elections.

Anandiben Patel writes to BJP Pres Amit Shah, stating that in place of her new people must be given a chance to contest 2017 Gujarat polls. pic.twitter.com/TB7doOG12A — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2017

In her two page resignation letter, Patel has recalled her decision 31-year-old association with the party during which she headed women’s wing of the party in Gujarat, became a Rajya Sabha member, also elected as MLA from Mandal, Patan and Ghatlodia constituencies for total four terms. She has also recalled the chance she got as the first woman Chief Minister of Gujarat, the post she held for more than two years. She has also made a special mention of working and learning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for party organisation and in state administration.

“Earlier when I resigned from the post of Chief Minister, I had mentioned the party policy of no senior leader above 75 year’s age holding a post. Today, based on the same party policy, I do not want to contest assembly elections…I request to give an opportunity to an active party worker from Ghatlodia. It is natural that workers who are toiling hard for the party for years desire to get elected to corporation and panchayat or to get become an MLA or an MP,” Patel says in her letter.

“I will perform whatever duties given to me during upcoming elections with utmost sincerity. I will continue to work as a worker of the party forever in my life,” Patel adds.

Patel could not be contacted for her comments over the development.

