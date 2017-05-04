An Islamic State Diary: ‘Pakistan like Iraq, history will repeat…’

‘Yahiya’ claimed that India would “witness the time” of Sultan Mahmoud al Ghaznawi, who is said to have first invaded modern-day Afghanistan, Pakistan and parts of India in 1001. ‘Yahiya’ claimed that India would “witness the time” of Sultan Mahmoud al Ghaznawi, who is said to have first invaded modern-day Afghanistan, Pakistan and parts of India in 1001.

From comparing jihad to the market and Pakistan to Iraq, and warning of pushing India back to the year 1001, the messages of Bestin Vincent alias Yahiya, who left Kerala last year to join an Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan, reveal a strong sense of victimhood and delusions of grandeur.

Long before his reported death last week, Yahiya claimed in messages sent to The Indian Express since September 2016 on Telegram, the encrypted service, that India would “witness the time” of Sultan Mahmoud al Ghaznawi, who is said to have first invaded modern-day Afghanistan, Pakistan and parts of India in 1001.

Also Read | Days before report of his death, he wrote: ‘Not a fly has been affected by MOAB’

Turning to Pakistan, he claimed that the terrorist groups supported by them “will one day turn against them”.

Yahiya also claimed that his goals were “much higher” than those of political parties and wrote that “the more you control and put pressure upon Muslims, the more hatred you are creating in the hearts of young people”.

The Indian Express could not independently verify the validity of his claims. Last Saturday, Yahiya’s father in Palakkad was informed that his son had been killed in US bombings.

Also Read | ‘There are many Indians… but are advised not to stay together’

Edited excerpts from Yahiya’s messages:

‘Pakistan Following Route Of Iraq’

“Pakistan is the worst apostate country and India is a mushrik (one who associates a worldly object with divine power) country.

“History will repeat. Pakistan is following the route of Iraq. Every group they create in the name of jihad like Lashkar-e-Khabeeth (Taiba) and others will one day turn against them and it is going to be in the hands of righteous ones. Then India will once again witness the time of Sultan Mahmoud al Ghaznawi (who first invaded modern day Afghanistan, Pakistan and parts of India in 1001)… No one will sleep peacefully…”

‘No Party Can Compare To IS’

“No party can be compared to Islamic State. We live for life after death, while they live for this life. We love death as they love life. And war is not something new. It was there before 1000s of years, but all fight (was) for land or money or something like that. And we fight so that (the) whole world lives according to the law of Allah. No war is justified other than the war for the sake of Allah. Our aims and goals are much higher.”

‘People In Kerala Unaware’

“The people in Kerala are totally unaware of what’s happening around them. They don’t know what is Islam, nor (do) they know what a war is. The more you control and put pressure upon Muslims, the more hatred you are creating in the hearts of young people who fear Allah. The more you try to cage those lions, the more they get hungry and the more danger. Have you not witnessed what happened in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan etc? They all began the fight against Islam. What happened in US and in Paris recently? They too fought Islam and (are) now living in fear.”

‘Jihad Is Like A Market’

“Jihad is like a market. It won’t be open for long. But whoever makes the business in its right time would sweep a huge profit. This is a business with Allah, where we have to spend our life and wealth for the sake of Allah and his faith. In return, he gives us paradise. What a profitable trade.”

‘Our Language Is Different’

“Let me ask you, what is terrorism? What if, if I say, (I) am not a terrorist? We have everything, very comfortable life and what is the need of being a terrorist? How come the one who fight for his country becomes a soldier and the one who fights for his religion becomes a terrorist? Suppose, if someone go against (the) Indian government, the government will punish him, right?…

“We have a heart in our body. We also feel pain. But behind this journey there is a reason, there is a reason why we came to these mountains, leaving our family and home.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now