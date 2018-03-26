Army jawan killed in road mishap in Awantipora

By: PTI | Srinagar | Updated: March 26, 2018 5:23 pm
An Army jawan died and nine others were injured in a road accident at Awantipora in Pulwama district on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Monday, the police said.
The accident occurred, when an Army vehicle collided with a truck at Awantipora, 30 kilometres from here, resulting in death of one jawan and injuries to nine other soldiers, a police official said. He said the injured jawans were taken to a nearby hospital. The police have registered a case of accident and begun investigations.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App