Army jawan killed in road mishap in Awantipora

The accident occurred, when an Army vehicle collided with a truck at Awantipora, 30 kilometres from here, resulting in death of one jawan and injuries to nine other soldiers, a police official said (Source: Google Maps) The accident occurred, when an Army vehicle collided with a truck at Awantipora, 30 kilometres from here, resulting in death of one jawan and injuries to nine other soldiers, a police official said (Source: Google Maps)

An Army jawan died and nine others were injured in a road accident at Awantipora in Pulwama district on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Monday, the police said.

The accident occurred, when an Army vehicle collided with a truck at Awantipora, 30 kilometres from here, resulting in death of one jawan and injuries to nine other soldiers, a police official said. He said the injured jawans were taken to a nearby hospital. The police have registered a case of accident and begun investigations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App