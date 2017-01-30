Amulya Patnaik to be one of Delhi Police’s longest serving chiefs

A 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre, Patnaik, who is currently the Special CP (Administration), will take over from Alok Kumar Verma, who has been appointed as the CBI Director. (Image source: Vijay Goel Twitter handle) A 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre, Patnaik, who is currently the Special CP (Administration), will take over from Alok Kumar Verma, who has been appointed as the CBI Director. (Image source: Vijay Goel Twitter handle)

Amulya Kumar Patnaik, who has been appointed as Commissioner of Delhi Police, will have one of the longest tenures as the head of the force. Patnaik, who is 57-year-old, will retire in January 2020, thereby allowing him to serve at the top position of Delhi Police for almost three years.

A 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre, Patnaik, who is currently the Special CP (Administration), will take over from Alok Kumar Verma, who has been appointed as the CBI Director. Patnaik has handled several critical assignments in Delhi Police and as the joint commissioner he had the rare distinction of heading both the Crime Branch and the Southern Range.

He is known for his adept investigation skills and has been involved in detection of sensitive cases like kidnapping of a school boy by armed gangsters in Sarita Vihar which was solved in a record 12 hours.

Some of the cases that he has handled include the parcel bomb case, the dreaded Asghar gang of dacoits and the Bombay blast accused. He was at the forefront of the police action to quell riots in two mammoth public rallies — anti-Dunkel rally and Uttarakhand in 1994.

In 1995, Patnaik took the initiative to launch ‘Pratidhi’, a Delhi Police programme to extend counselling and other assistance to victims of traumatic crimes, an initiative that is working successfully till date.

During his stint as the IG of SPG, he is credited with the planning and managing the security of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003, who had undertaken the lone train journey ever undertaken by a Prime Minister.

Patnaik handled the Central, East and South Districts of Delhi Police wherein his focus on preventive planning and police-community partnership led to a drastic fall in heinous crimes. He has taken steps like launching the Anti-Obscene Call Cell and Anti-Stalking Cell.

As Special CP (Administration), he was part of the team which brought about the recently given large-scale promotions in Delhi Police. He has also served as SSP, Law & Order, Puducherry, and DGP in the sensitive north-eastern state of Mizoram.

Patnaik is also a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

He also got the prestigious G-Files Excellent Contribution Award in the year 2015 for his outstanding track record of honesty, integrity and dedication to work.