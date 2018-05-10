AMU V-C meets Rajnath, says Jinnah portrait row non-issue

Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor (File photo) Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor (File photo)

Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor Wednesday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss issues concerning the university, engulfed in controversy over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah on its premises, an official said.

Rajnath assured Mansoor of all help from the Central government in restoring normalcy in the university, an official said. Mansoor later told reporters that the meeting was fixed long ago and had nothing to do with the current controversy.

“I have requested the home minister to send Central government officials for recruitment of students in central services like the engineering service,” he said. Mansoor said the portrait of Jinnah had been hanging in the AMU students’ union office since 1938 and it was a non-issue.

BJP MP Satish Gautam had written to Mansoor objecting to the portrait, triggering a row.

