AMU suspends official for felicitating Hindu Jagran Manch leader: ‘You’ve hurt students’

Qamar was seen giving a bouquet to Goswami in the event. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) Qamar was seen giving a bouquet to Goswami in the event. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

The Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday suspended an employee for felicitating a Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) leader who was booked for violence at the varsity over a portrait of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

University authorities said weightlifting instructor Mazharul Qamar, who served in the University Games Committee, was suspended after he could not give a satisfactory reply to the showcause notice issued to him over the event that was held at D S College in Aligarh on Friday.

At the event, HJM leader Amit Goswami, who was out on bail in the case, was felicitated. Soon, photographs of the event showing the two sharing the dais began doing the rounds on social media. One of them showed Qamar giving a bouquet to Goswami.

“You were aware that the person (Mr Goswami) was part of the group of hooligans who shouted abuses and slurs against the University, students and staff on reaching Bab-e-Syed and you met him despite the situation in the campus. You have hurt the sentiments of the AMU fraternity, particularly students, who are sitting on a dharna demanding a probe in the matter,” read the showcause notice served to Qamar on Saturday. It further added that this was not expected from a responsible University employee.

University public relations in-charge Professor M Shafey Kidwai told The Indian Express that, in his reply, Qamar said he did not know who would be at the function. “The university is not going to tolerate such actions. Qidwai will be given an opportunity to explain himself again when an inquiry will be conducted to decide on the future course of action,” said Kidwai.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App