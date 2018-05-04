AMU students protest against campus attack, ask how did Jinnah portrait become issue now

The students demanded the arrest of members of RSS affiliate, Hindu Jagran Manch, who allegedly stormed into the campus on Wednesday and assaulted students. (Express file photo by Manoj Aligadi) The students demanded the arrest of members of RSS affiliate, Hindu Jagran Manch, who allegedly stormed into the campus on Wednesday and assaulted students. (Express file photo by Manoj Aligadi)

Hundreds of policemen were deployed as Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students on Thursday protested against the violence a day earlier on the campus over Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait.

The students demanded the arrest of members of RSS affiliate, Hindu Jagran Manch, who allegedly stormed into the campus on Wednesday and assaulted students. “Jinnah picture being removed is a non-issue. Jinnah bharat ka itihas hai par musalmanon ki aastha nahi. (Jinnah is part of India’s history but Indian Muslims have no faith in him),’’ said AMU Students’ Union (AMUSU) secretary Mohammad Fahad.

“We have assembled here to expose this politics and how right-wing people entered the campus with an intention to disturb the peaceful environment. Police are also with them. They beat, detained us illegally but let them go free. They registered FIR only after we held protests.”

Circle officer Sanjeev Dikshit said, “Two FIRs have been registered.” He said the police have registered one while AMUSU members the other against “some people trying to enter the campus.”

READ | AMU Jinnah portrait row: ‘Protesters should also raise voice against Godse temples,’ says Javed Akhtar

Another police officer said the police FIR said around five people entered the campus with violent intentions. “The FIR filed by AMU Students’ Union says there were more than 20… The police are investigating the cases.”

AMUSU vice president Sajjad S Rather alleged the 20 people were armed and wanted to target former vice-president Hamid Ansari, who was on the campus to be honoured with lifetime membership of the Union. He said Jinnah’s portrait in the AMSU’s hall has not been removed. “It will not be removed. We did not place this picture. His photo was placed when India and Pakistan were one country and this is history, which cannot be erased. The then union placed it. How did it suddenly become an issue?”

Aligarh’s BJP MP Satish Gautam had raked up the controversy on Monday. Amit Goswami, who identified himself as a right-wing student leader, alleged AMUSU members had attacked them. “On Wednesday, 70 of us marched to AMU because we wanted the Jinnah photo to be removed. Over 100 AMUSU students equipped with swords tried to stop us. They abused us as well as the police officers. They even tried to beat us after which police had to resort to lathi charge.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App