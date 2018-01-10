AMU scholar ‘militant link’: Two Jamia students questioned

Two students of Jamia Milia Islamia were questioned in connection with expelled research scholar of Aligarh Muslim University, Mannan Wani, who reportedly joined Hizbul Mujahideen. The students, from Kashmir, were questioned Monday evening by officials of intelligence agencies and local police and later allowed to go.

Police sources said the two students live in the Jamia hostel were seen in CCTV footage recovered by UP Police during the probe. Wani had last paid a visit to Delhi on January 3 and reportedly met them. The two students had also visited AMU and met Wani during seminars, said sources.

The Jamia administration objected to the action. “It doesn’t make sense why police are so paranoid about particular universities,” said Jamia Media Coordinator Saima Saeed.

