AMU professor’s wife alleges talaq on WhatsApp

The wife of an Aligarh Muslim University professor has accused her husband of seeking to divorce her through WhatsApp, the police said today.

The woman had last week approached the police alleging her husband was “torturing” her and had locked their house to prevent her from entering it. SSP Rajesh Pandey said the wife met him last week and alleged her husband had sent her two “talaq” notices on WhatsApp.

“She requested us to settle the matter. The police informed the professor about the settlement process but he did not turn up before the settlement officer,” Pandey said.

A case has been registered against the professor on charges of “harassment and wrongfully preventing his wife from entering their house”, he said. The AMU academic, however, said the case was subjudice since October first week.

He said that according to the law, he had served two notices on his wife after the stipulated period and was preparing for the last one.

The professor claimed he had documentary evidence to prove his wife misled him about her past. “I have documents to prove that my wife had pledged to change her behaviour and save our marriage,” he said.

The husband said he voluntarily left his official bungalow to avoid confrontations with his wife. Meanwhile, the woman has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that her husband went against the Supreme Court’s recent judgement on “triple talaq”.

