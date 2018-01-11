AMU panel initiates probe against Kashmiri scholar who ‘joined Hizbul’

According to Wani’s family, he was pursuing his PhD in applied geology at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). According to Wani’s family, he was pursuing his PhD in applied geology at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

A two-member committee formed by Aligarh Muslim University V-C Professor Tariq Mansoor has initiated an inquiry into the conduct and activities of Kashmiri research scholar Mannan Bashir Wani, who was expelled on Monday after he appeared in a photograph on social media with a message claiming he has joined militant organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

AMU Public Relations Officer Omar S Peerzada on Wednesday said that after Wani’s expulsion, the V-C constituted an inquiry committee chaired by Professor Sayeedul Hasan Arif, who is provost of Hadi Hasan Hall, and Professor Kamlesh Chandra, who is provost of the Non-Resident Student’s Hall as a member.

He further said that the committee has been asked to prepare a report on Wani’s activities and submit a report within a week.

Officiating Dean of Students’ Welfare Professor Mohammad Saghir Khan, in a statement said that provosts and wardens are making frequent rounds in the hostels till late hours.

The Aligarh police had sealed Mannan’s room in AMU’s Habib Hall on Monday after seizing some documents.

SP (North) of Aligarh, Atul Srivastava, had sent a letter to the university proctor on January 2, alerting him of criminal elements being sheltered in some of its hostels.

