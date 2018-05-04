AMU Jinnah portrait row: Internet services suspended in Aligarh

Violence broke out at the university campus on Wednesday after outsiders barged into the campus, shouting slogans demanding the removal of the portrait of Jinnah from students’ union office. (Express file photo by Manoj Aligadi) Violence broke out at the university campusafter outsiders barged into the campus, shouting slogans demanding the removal of the portrait of Jinnah from students’ union office. (Express file photo by Manoj Aligadi)

Internet services have been suspended in Aligarh district amid unrest in the Aligarh Muslim University over the Muhammad Ali Jinnah ‘s portrait row. “There will be no internet services from 2 pm today to 12 midnight tomorrow,” district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said. This has been done to prevent rumour mongering, he said.

It had come to the administration’s notice that some anti-social elements could vitiate communal harmony by spreading rumours through videos, using internet services, his order said.

Violence broke out at the university campus on Wednesday after outsiders barged into the campus, shouting slogans demanding the removal of the portrait of Jinnah from students’ union office.

At least six people were injured when the police lobbed teargas shells to disperse AMU students, demanding the arrest of the outsiders. The AMU students alleged that the protesters were from right-wing Hindu Yuva Vahini, and were allowed to leave a police station even after being initially detained.

The row started after Lok Sabha MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam wrote to the vice-chancellor questioning the presence of a portrait of Jinnah in the university students’ union office.

In a letter to AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Monday, the BJP MP stated that he has found out from sources that a picture of the Pakistan founder is displayed in AMU.

According to the letter, which is doing the rounds on social media, Gautam has sought a detailed explanation from the university, justifying the “compulsion” of having Jinnah’s portrait in the university when “he was responsible for the partition of India and Pakistan”, and when “Pakistan continues to trouble India”.

