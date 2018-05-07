AMU alumni in Delhi demand judicial inquiry into ‘security breach’ during Hamid Ansari’s visit

At a protest on Thursday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) At a protest on Thursday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

The Delhi chapter of Aligarh Muslim University’s Old Boys’ Association (AMUOBA) has demanded a time-bound judicial inquiry into the May 2 events when miscreants entered the AMU campus and allegedly tried to attack former Vice-President Hamid Ansari. The miscreants, they have claimed, belonged to right-wing outfit Hindu Yuva Vahini.

Ansari was invited by the AMU Students’ Union (AMUSU) to award him with the lifetime membership of the union. The event was, however, cancelled after the ruckus on the campus. According to reports, there was a clash between AMU students and Hindu Yuva Vahini activists in the campus. Police also resorted to lathicharge in which a number of students were injured.

The incident took place just a few days after BJP MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam sought a clarification from the AMU administration about the presence of a portrait of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the students’ union office in the campus. The Pakistan founder is a lifetime member of AMUSU.

The association, in a press release, underlined that the May 2 incident was a breach of Ansari’s security while demanding immediate arrest of those who tried to attack the former Vice-President. They have also urged the Aligarh administration to register the FIR filed by the AMU Students’ Union.

Expressing solidarity with the AMU students over the lathicharge and the “partisan” role of the Aligarh police, the association has also demanded action against the policemen “who were complicit in what appears to be a coordinated and politically motivated attack on the university and that the cases against AMU students must be withdrawn”.

They also appealed to the Aligarh district as well as the AMU administration to ensure that the academic activity and annual exams in the campus are resumed as soon as possible. The alumni further requested the media, particularly the TV news, to present the facts regarding AMU with fairness and without any bias.

The 300-member alumni association will submit the resolution to President Ramnath Kovind.

