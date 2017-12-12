Amritsar: Two killed in ‘shootout’ at wedding party

The incident took place around 4 pm, when most of the guests had gone to a nearby gurdwara for the Anad Karaj (wedding) ceremony. The incident took place around 4 pm, when most of the guests had gone to a nearby gurdwara for the Anad Karaj (wedding) ceremony.

TWO MEN were killed in what the police a “gunfight” at a wedding party near Khaparkheri village of Amritsar on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Manpreet Singh, alias Manga, (30) of Haweliana village and Harinder Singh (31) of Khaparkheri. The incident took place around 4 pm, when most of the guests had gone to a nearby gurdwara for the Anad Karaj (wedding) ceremony.

Police said Manpreet and Harinder, who were locked in a bitter feud, had both been invited by the bride’s family. Both were inebriated and had brought some aides as well as firearms. The two objected to each other’s presence at the party. Both sides opened fire and Manpreet and Harinder were killed on the spot, police said.

The bride’s brother, Gurpreet, and another relative, Ranbir Singh, were injured and admitted to hospital.

Sukhdev Singh, in-charge of Khasa police post, said a probe was on. A case was yet to be registered till late evening on Monday.

