Amritsar readies for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with welcome banners, siropa

Putting away all the controversies, the Union and Punjab governments, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar Mayor and some Sikh organisations are planning a grand welcome to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his Amritsar visit on Wednesday.

The SGPC has also decided to offer a siropa (robe of honour) to Trudeau inside the holy sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, local unit of Congress and several Sikh organisations, including Dal Khalsa, have installed welcome banners across the city, apart from the ones put up by the central and the state governments.

Many Sikh organisations have also given a call to reach Amritsar airport to welcome Trudeau.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said, “We have planned a grand welcome for Trudeau. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will be part of the SGPC delegation that will welcome Trudeau. We have been expecting a delegation of more than 100 people along with Justin Trudeau, his family and ministers.”

Longowal said, “He will reach here around 11 am and will be taken to community kitchen. He will be also given Siropa inside the holy sanctorum.”

The SGPC has deployed 800 employees as part of arrangements to welcome Trudeau.

Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said, “I have installed welcome banners for Trudeau on the behalf of the Congress party. We expect Trudeau’s visit to boost tourism in the city. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh may raise the issue of starting direct flights between Canada and Amritsar.”

Captain Amarinder Singh will also have tea with councillors after finishing his one-on-one meeting with Trudeau. It has already been decided that Trudeau will meet Captain Amarinder Singh at a hotel in Amritsar.

Amritsar’s deputy commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha said, “Justin Trudeau will first go to the Golden Temple. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will wait for Trudeau in the hotel for one-on-one meeting. No one else will be allowed in the meeting of both leaders.”

