Amritsar Improvement Trust scam: Ex-deputy speaker told to submit records to Vigilance Bureau

A local court on Monday instructed former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Bir Davinder Singh to provide the evidences and records related to Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) scam to the Vigilance Bureau within a week.

The development came after Davinder had challenged the cancellation report of the VB against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who is one of the accused in the case. The next hearing is on November 29.

Davinder’s counsel Rajesh Gupta told the court of special judge Jaswinder Singh on Monday that the former deputy speaker was the whistle blower in the case and demanded that the court should not cancel the case against Amarinder.

When the prosecution asked about the evidences that Davinder had filed with his application, Gupta told the court that they had not filed any fresh evidence and they want to provide the entire record of the findings of various committees constituted by the Punjab Assembly to probe the case.

Gupta was contended by public prosecutor Vijay Singla who said that the VB wanted to see the copy of evidences which Davinder had mentioned in his application. The special judge also asked Singla about the status of investigation in the case to which he replied that the investigation was still on.

Singla also pleaded in the court that they did not get a copy of the application and so could not file their reply. At Singla’s request, the judged asked Gupta to provide the copy of all annexures mentioned in the application by Davinder within a week.

