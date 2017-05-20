Amritsar: Doctor abducted, freed hours later after Rs 7.5 lakh ransom; suspects at large

A city-based doctor was abducted Thursday evening and released hours later after he paid a ransom of Rs 7.5 lakh, the police have said. According to an FIR registered at Ajnala Police Station, Dr Manish Kumar runs a private hospital at Ajnala, a town located 20 kilometres from Amritsar. He left for his house at Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar city at 7:15 pm. CCTV footage showed kidnappers waiting for him in a car outside Kumar’s hospital at Ajnala.

They allegedly started following Dr Kumar, who stopped on way to home at a gurdwara on the road to do some volunteer service as part of his daily routine. He spent around 15 minutes at gurdwara before resuming his journey. As he reached near Bhalla village, around 15 km from Amritsar, the men following him in a car used high beam to signal him to stop. As the doctor stopped the car, one of them pointed a pistol at him and asked him to move to the rear seat. Three of the assailants then moved in and took control of the doctor’s car. They drove him to Loharika road on outskirts of Amritsar city, on the way assaulting him while asking him for a Rs 2 crore in ransom.

According to police, the doctor’s wife called him in the meantime. The abductors asked the doctor to talk to her and arrange for money. She told him she had only Rs 5 lakh in cash at home but could arrange a maximum of Rs 7.50 lakh. The doctor told his wife that one of his friends would come to their house and collect the cash from her. Once they reached the doctor’s house, one of the kidnappers went in and collected the cash from the doctor’s wife. After this, the kidnappers released the doctor, who returned home around 11 pm in his own car.

Kidnappers also allegedly threatened the doctor to pay Rs 60 lakh more till Sunday and not inform anyone about the incident.

After the incident, security was deployed at the doctor house. Ajnala DSP R S Dhillon said suspects had been identified and a case registered against Gopy Ghanshyampuria, Harry and others. Gopy is associated with infamous gangster Vicky Gounder. “A hunt is on for the suspects. They will be arrested soon,” Dhillon said.

