Amritsar airport: Operations suspended after suspected bomb threat

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 15, 2017 10:14 am

Operations at the Amristar Airport were suspended on Wednesday morning after a suspected bomb threat. This, after an unidentified briefcase was found in the parking area. More details are awaited.

On Tuesday, Pathankot airbase was put on high alert and a search operation was underway after intelligence inputs of a possible attack.

