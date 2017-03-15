Amritsar airport: Operations suspended after suspected bomb threat

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 15, 2017 10:14 am
Operations at the Amristar Airport were suspended on Wednesday morning after a suspected bomb threat. This, after an unidentified briefcase was found in the parking area. More details are awaited.
On Tuesday, Pathankot airbase was put on high alert and a search operation was underway after intelligence inputs of a possible attack.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd