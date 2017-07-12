Farmer will be the ultimate gainer from AP’s land pooling policy: N Chandrababu Naidu

“In the land pooling policy, the farmers are the ultimate gainers in the system,’ Naidu said. (File photo) “In the land pooling policy, the farmers are the ultimate gainers in the system,’ Naidu said. (File photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said that his government’s new land pooling scheme is aimed at making the farmer the ultimate gainer, as farmers have voluntarily given up their land for infrastructure building in the bifurcated state. In an exclusive interview to ANI, Naidu said, “In the land pooling policy, the farmers are the ultimate gainers in the system. This has never happened in the history of India or even in any democratic country. Many global education institutions, international hotels, IT companies and world class infrastructure are coming here in Amravati now. I am trying my best to develop infrastructure to strengthen the economy. Once developed, you would see it as among top five global cities.”

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has guaranteed the return of reconstituted land and payment of benefits to land owners per every acre voluntarily handed over. It is notified that for every acre of Jareebu (semi urban) land, 1000 square yards of residential plots and 450 square yards of commercial plots for Jareebu lands will be returned to the land owners. For dry land, 1000 square yards of residential plot and 250 square yards of commercial plots will be returned for every acre.

With a slightly different package, possessors of assigned lands, POT lands, un-objectionable government lands and even objectionable government lands, will get the benefit of returnable plots ranging from 800 square yards to 250 square yards of residential plots and 450 to 100 square yards of commercial plots per every acre they surrender to the government. Apart from that, other benefits given to farmers are per every acre annuity for crop loss will be paid Rs. 30,000 for dry and Rs. 50,000 for Jareebu lands for a period of 10 years. Ten percent of enhancement of annuity is assured.

One time additional payment up to Rs 1 lakh for gardens like lime, sapota, guava, amla and jasmine will be given and up to Rs 1.50 lakh in agriculture loans has been waived for each family. Apart from this, Rs 2,500 per landless poor family per month for a period of 10 years would be given.

NTR canteens have also been established at Velagapudi and Thullur for providing food at cheaper rates.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App