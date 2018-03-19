Amputated leg used as headrest: UP govt appoints new chief for Jhansi medical college

Ghanshyam, his aunt at a medical centre in Jhansi. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) Ghanshyam, his aunt at a medical centre in Jhansi. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

The UP government has appointed cardiologist Dr Girish Kumar Aneja as the new principal of Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, replacing current principal Dr Sadhna Kaushik.

The move comes eight days after a 25-year-old patient’s amputated leg was allegedly used as a headrest in the hospital’s emergency ward. Videos of the incident had gone viral.

“Dr Kaushik will continue as the acting principal till Dr Aneja joins. She was appointed as an acting principal in December. This cannot be seen as action taken against her by the government in regard to the incident where a man’s amputated leg was put under his head at the Medical College,” said Awanish Awasthi, Principal Secretary, UP government.

According to police, Ghanshyam, a school bus conductor, was seriously injured when the vehicle met with an accident in Bamori village on March 10. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Dr Harish Chandra, medical superintendent of the Medical College, told The Indian Express that “no official letter has yet been received, but we’ve come to know that Dr Kaushik will step down as the principal. Before her appointment in December, she was the Head of Department of Pharmacology, and will return to that post.”

