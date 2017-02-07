Ample scope for ties among ASEM countries on heritage: India

MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup. MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup.

Policy makers, archivists and other experts from Asia and Europe gathered for a two-day workshop here seeking to augment understanding of cultural heritage, with India saying there was “ample scope” for multilateral collaboration in the field. The ‘ASEM Workshop on Techniques and Instruments for Conservation of Monuments and Artefacts’ which saw over 80 participants, was hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs in association with city-based INTACH.

“There is an increasing awareness among countries in Asia and Europe on the need to focus on obtaining an understanding of our cultural heritage and taking due measures to ensure its conservation. Each country has certain core competencies and has evolved certain technologies and techniques post research in the field of conservation. “There is recognition, therefore, of the fact that there is ample scope for collaboration among nations within the multilateral framework provided by ASEM,” the MEA said in a statement on Tuesday.

ASEM (Asia Europe Meeting) is a unique platform for dialogue and cooperation between Asia and Europe. The grouping was created out of the mutual recognition that both continents would benefit immensely from further strengthening their multifarious relationship, especially in the context of the new challenges and exciting opportunities of the contemporary world.

“The ASEM dialogue process encompasses political, economic and socio-cultural cooperation, which is undertaken in a spirit of mutual respect and equal partnership,” it said. The workshop, which ended today, was attended by policy makers and practitioners, museologists, conservationists, archivists, students and researchers, among others. The event included a number of technical sessions covering various aspects of conservation techniques and technologies with eminent speakers from India and ASEM countries sharing their expertise.

The panel discussions featured subjects such as advancements in art conservation and training, use of modern technology for cultural heritage and phased acquisition of conservation paraphernalia, the MEA said. “The discussions were followed by field visits to the INTACH Conservation Laboratory, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts and Humayun’s Tomb, a World Heritage Site,” it added. Art conservation in India had a “slow start” but is now progressing fast to keep pace with other nations. Globalisation and rapid and easy communication in the Internet age have enabled a very fast and easy transfer of materials as well as technical know how, the MEA said.

“The discussions will contribute to bringing ASEM countries on a common platform towards the process of conservation of monuments and artefacts,” the statement said.