Amount of Rs 490 crore allotted for SC, ST hub, says Thaawarchand Gehlot in Rajya Sabha  

An amount of Rs 490 crore has been earmarked for the National Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Hub from 2016-17 to 2018-20, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. Responding to queries during the Question Hour, Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said that the hub has started various activities across the country, including in Punjab.

The hub provides professional support to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe entrepreneurs to adopt applicable business practices. Gehlot said that 8 units owned by SCs and STs from Punjab have applied for registration under single point registration scheme of National Small Industries Corporation. 27 units owned by SCs in Punjab have also applied for subsidy to obtain Performance and Credit rating.

