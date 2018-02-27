  • Associate Sponsor
Amnesty sought for arrested J&K photojournalist Kamran Yousuf

PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra said, “This will indeed be a very positive gesture and a confidence-building measure that most Kashmiris will acknowledge, appreciate and remember.” He said the Chief Minister has agreed to his request.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Updated: February 27, 2018 2:13 am
kamran yusuf, nia, kashmir photojournalist, cpj, committee to protect journalists, terror funding, j&k journalist arrest, indian express Photojournalist Kamran Yusuf (Files)
PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra has asked J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to consider general amnesty for photojournalist Kamran Yousuf, who was arrested by the NIA.

Parra said, “This will indeed be a very positive gesture and a confidence-building measure that most Kashmiris will acknowledge, appreciate and remember.” He said the Chief Minister has agreed to his request.

“There has been informal communication in this regard,” he said. “We are working on a formal procedure. Since it (case against Kamran) is under UALA, it is being looked into.”

Parra said he made the appeal after Kamran’s mother met him.

