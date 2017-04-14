Amnesty extended to those illegally diverting farm land

Maharashtra has declared an amnesty for those accused of illegal purchase or diversion of farm lands for non-agricultural use. Penalties payable for the offence have been halved. Violating norms that required securing a specific permission, better known as Non-Agriculture permission or NA, from revenue officials, thousands of offenders have been found to have illegally diverted farm lands.

While a penalty up to 40 times the applicable conversion fee was leviable for all such cases, the state government has now relaxed this norm for a certain category of cases.

Accordingly, offenders found to have diverted farm lands for other uses without the requisite NA permission but possessing building permits from the local town planning agency would now be charged 20 times the conversion fee as penalty. A senior state government official confirmed that most of the violators fell in this category.

Following the state Cabinet’s nod, the state revenue department has now issued a government resolution in this matter. Sources clarified that the relaxation won’t be applicable in cases where the requisite permission from the town planning agency was also missing.

Earlier in January this year, Maharashtra had become the third state after Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to abolish the need for obtaining NA permission for future development in cities. But the cases of violators of the past had been piling up.

The government feels that the amnesty will be well received and the state’s revenues will be shored up by an additional Rs 500 crore. “Earlier, there was a blanket provision of applying 40 times penalty in all cases. As there are sections in the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code advocating action against revenue authorities judged to have collected lesser penalty than what was due, local officials tended to slap the full amount without going into the merits of the case. This would often result in appeals being filed, and delays in realisation of revenue,” a senior official said.

Sources also said that a proposal to revise the conversion fee for NA transactions was also in the pipeline. The last revision had come way back in 1991.

