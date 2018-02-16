Ammonia in Yamuna water: NGT directs Delhi, Haryana to meet on Feb 20

According to the estimates by the NGO, there are around ten thousand tonnes of waste in the mangrove areas around Thane creek and the MMR region. (in picture: NGT) According to the estimates by the NGO, there are around ten thousand tonnes of waste in the mangrove areas around Thane creek and the MMR region. (in picture: NGT)

The National Green Tribunal today directed the Delhi and Haryana governments to hold a meeting to resolve the issue of high ammonia content in the water being provided to the national capital. Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had moved a plea in the tribunal plea alleging high ammonia in water being provided by the Haryana government to Delhi.

A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim asked the chief secretaries of Delhi and Haryana to meet on February 20 and solve the dispute regarding pollutants in the water. The order came after both the parties suggested a meeting for amicable settlement of the issue relating to the pollution of the Yamuna water caused by industrial and other pollutants.

“The Chief Secretaries may summon the participation of Chairman/(in absence of Chairman) â€“ Member Secretary of the Upper Yamuna River Board and Member Secretary of Central Pollution Control Board to participate in the meeting and assist in resolving the issues,” the bench said.

The tribunal directed them to submit the result of the meeting by February 21 and posted the matter for hearing on February 22. The NGT also noted that the Supreme Court had passed an order where Haryana was directed to supply sufficient water and keep reservoirs of Wazirabad and Haiderpur to their optimum capacity.

During the proceedings, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted its analysis report of ammonia at Tajewala in Haryana, Wazirabad water treatment plant, Okhla and ITO barrage in Delhi. According to the report, ammonia level at Hathnikund Barrage 0.6 mg per litre, 1.9 mg per litre at Wazirabad, 24.9 at ITO barrage on February 14 while at Okhla water treatment plant it was 0.8 mg per litre on February 15.

Acting on concerns over the health of the people of Delhi, the tribunal had directed the CPCB to analyse samples of Yamuna water at four points on DJB’s plea alleging high ammonia content in the water being provided by Haryana to Delhi. While DJB had alleged that Haryana was supplying “poisoned sewage water” to the national capital which had 2.6 parts per million of ammonia, the counsel for Haryana had refuted the contention and said there was no breach of any agreement. He had said Delhi was getting its share of 1050 cusecs without any disruption and it was in fact the inability of the water treatment plants for the current situation.

DJB, which supplies water to the city, had approached the tribunal demanding that Haryana be asked to take urgent steps to check the “dangerous level of ammonia” in river Yamuna. The petition claimed that the water being released by the state was so polluted that it cannot be treated for drinking. It may cause “a huge and irreparable loss to the citizens of Delhi and has a potential for a grave health crisis and water crisis in the National Capital Region (NCR)”, DJB said.

The petition also claimed that when the water enters Haryana, the ammonia level is nil and very much treatable, whereas when the water enters Delhi, the level is very high.

