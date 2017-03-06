Amity University student’s suicide: SC transfers case to Delhi HC

The Supreme Court today transferred to the Delhi High Court the alleged suicide case of Amity University’s law student Sushant Rohilla. A bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Uday Umesh Lalit directed the apex court registry to send the judicial records related to the case to the high court. The apex court had earlier directed the University’s founder President Ashok K Chauhan to file an affidavit detailing action taken on the incident. On September 5 last year, the apex court had on its own (suo motu) taken cognisance of a letter written by a friend of Rohilla, who had allegedly committed suicide, saying it would examine whether there was an “element of suspicion” that the incident took place due to “harassment”.

Watch What Else Is Making News

It had also appointed senior advocate and jurist F S Nariman as the amicus curiae to assist it in the alleged suicide case and said it may consider laying down some guidelines.

The PIL was instituted after taking note of the letter written to then CJI T S Thakur by one Raghav Sharma, a close friend of the deceased and a 4th-year law student.

It has been claimed that 20-year-old Rohilla, who could not attend classes for quite some time due reasons including his physical health, was depressed over the prospect of not being allowed to take the examination by the college because of lack of attendance.

The letter has blamed the Amity authorities for Rohilla’s suicide on August 10 at his residence.

Alleging harassment by his teachers, his classmates had taken to social media and launched protests on campus after his death demanding action against his professors, two of whom have since resigned.

The letter to the CJI had sought that the apex court should take cognisance of the incident and order a probe by an independent committee in such matters.

It also referred to the letter written by the student before taking the extreme step that he “might not mentally survive” the debarment.

The college had said the student had 43 per cent attendance, whereas the attendance requirement of the university was 75 per cent.