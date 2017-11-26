Amitabh Bachchan’s full speech at 26/11 #StoriesOfStrength: ‘Prime victims of terror are moderates’

Amitabh Bachchan at the Gateway of India. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Amitabh Bachchan at the Gateway of India. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Gateway of India, at first instance, appears to be an odd place for us to enter into the type of conversations we have been having today It was, after all, built to commemorate a state visit of a foreign invader.

But .. rather than tearing down the Gateway on our liberation .. we absorbed it .. reattributed it to our own meanings of hospitable welcome .. and an open-ness to the world, . as much as . simultaneously, possessing the cultural confidence, to leave it intact, as a reminder that The Raj happened .. so that then we know .. that it also passed.

And it passed by because of our collective might. We overcame this foreign invader by the solidarity of peaceful resistance.

The Gateway, therefore, in its contemporary complexity of meanings, is a locus for reflection, pondering and debate There could not be a more fitting place to commemorate the cowardly attacks on this day 9 years ago that occurred at various places across our city, including at the landmark, just across the street.

Nine years ago, on this day these attacks were, to me, a wake-up call. But the question I asked myself was: “Wake-up, yes, but wake-up to what?” I woke up to a new era of violence, a new kind of violence – a violence that was inflicted by terrorism.

I woke up to the fact that terrorism is not an ideology .. it is an act of scaring peaceful people .. an act of evoking the fear of sudden, untimely death It is an act of negotiating at the point of a gun.

Terrorism is NOT an act of faith. Terrorism can never replace another ideology. And there is, before us, a true evidence of that :

The same children who held the same guns and ammunition in the trenches of Afghanistan to fight a foreign invasion of their land …. the same children who were paid wages and salaries to kill and be killed in those battles .. became professional mercenaries, after they began to use the same training and weapons … out of hatred, malice and vengeance…

Whatever political rhetoric may say .. terrorism is neither a form of justice, nor even an instrument of justice .. it is the whimsical randomness of evil.

So how does an unarmed, peaceful humanity fight the fear of terrorism’s sudden violence How does anyone who believes in a life of merit and hard work, begin to believe in the authority of guns and bombs Will armed mercenaries decide the future of our children Will the threat of violence decide what is right or wrong, good or bad Will terror decide what is true-false, correct-incorrect, good-bad and right or wrong?

No.

Terror does no such thing, terror does not decide anything Terror only hopes to establish the bluff that evil can be stronger than natural humanity .. that hate is mightier than love It is now for each one of us to decide if we want our children to accept this evil doctrine. Or, show our children that terror does not have a place in our hearts.

An estimated 20 lakh people were killed during the partition of our country in 1947… and several times more than that were displaced…

When people are divided by distrust… when friends and neighbors stop trusting each other… when a nation turns into hostile islands of random fear… then our world is broken into fragments .. broken by narrow domestic walls This is precisely what terror aims to achieve…

Terror does not preserve anything, it is designed to destroy Once unleashed, terror cannot be stopped by a debate An act of terror, therefore, is not open to negotiations or to wisdom. It can only be repelled, repulsed and destroyed by a more powerful reaction There are no two ways about that : a corrective action is necessary.

But that does not end there When a farm is infested by weeds, a weed-killer does not hold them from growing again after the next rain. The farmer has to pull them out one by one, every single weed, by its roots.

Terror, to be prevented before germinating, must be rooted out.

We know that the war on terror worldwide has not eliminated the root cause of terrorism so far. And it doesn’t look likely, if the same method is expected to give different results.

And here is where I think we must fall back on Mahatma Gandhi’s Satyagraha Satyagraha – in its truest form – as in the persuasion of truth.

The perception, that moderates are not relevant in the war on terror is rather myopic and short-sighted Moderates are not part of this struggle because of both the handlers of terror and the agents of resistance, consider moderates to be passive and dis-empowered.

Yet, the prime victims of terror are moderates. More than 70% of our nation is moderate.

And as moderates, we must recognize .. that to vilify a foe is no victory at all .. to understand a foe is the first act of strength in resistance. To understand a foe, one must first understand ourselves.

To understand ourselves, we must ask not what we are against, for that is defining ourselves by the ideas of our foe .. by their power Rather, to understand ourselves, we must ask what we are for.

To understand ourselves, we can only do so together.

To understand ourselves as a collective, together .. is to find the time for debate .. discussion .. argument .. listening to each other .. trying to understand differing points of view .. engaging .. challenging our ways of thinking and honouring each other with compassion . These are the answers to violence and death.

If we are to be for anything, then to start with, what we must be for, is that we are for each other That is Solidarity .. and history has shown that our country’s solidarity is strong as oak.

The colonial rulers laughed at our Mahatma Gandhi when he spoke of this vision His passive resistance suffered unimaginable brutality during its campaign. But we know the result: this approach, wiped out the foundations of Imperial Colonialism from the face of the Earth.

The time has come for us moderates to unite once again It is time to invoke the Mahatma’s Satyagraha of peaceful, non-violent .. non-cooperation Not only must we boycott violence, but everything that breeds it We must rise up with one voice as a nation of moderates, and say, “No!”

To the terrorist .. that one ‘NO!’ shall have the most impactful relevance ever.

It’s very simple: a parasite cannot kill and survive in the same host at the same time. We must refuse to host terrorists. And, today standing at the feet of the Gateway, this is my prayer:

“All those who live for humanity .. all those who live for the children of tomorrow, must now realize that it is time to rise, and say, ‘No!’ Uproot every weed from your surroundings .. one weed at a time Do not threaten .. do not fight .. do not kill .. do not injure Simply refuse to cooperate, at any cost Do not feed the evil ; do not host the parasite called the terrorist…”

And then .. may we all live in the dream of Gurudev Tagore’s words :

“Into that Heaven of Freedom, my Father, let my country awake…”

IMPRINTS OF BLOOD or BLOOD STAINS

By Harivansh Rai Bachchan

In remembrance to him, and to so many others this day, this week, before and beyond.

I get up in the morning and see

That on my door

There are many blood-stained handprints

And my wife has seen a dream

That a skeleton in the middle of the night

Holding a bucket of blood in one hand

And immersing the other in it

Imprints his hand soaked in blood, and departs.

Then another comes, then another and another

Whose innocent blood is this?

Is it of those

Who have through hundreds of years been troubled,

Chased away from place to place,

So accustomed to bearing pain

That today they have lost the intent of revolt?

And, when ordered to move into the mouths of death

Silently and without any opposition they went

And throttled by the poisonous gases

Went to sleep forever?

If their blood stains were to mark,

Then to whose door would they make?

Whose speechless, tongueless, blood is this?

Is it of those

Who, governed by the tyrant’s vice-like grip

Caught and suppressed, tried to break free

To rise, to evolve through their efforts

And who were trampled upon, crushed into

A pulp

If their blood stains were to mark,

Then to whose door would they make?

Whose young and youthful blood is this?

Is it of those

Who sang the songs of their mother earth

Shouted slogans of freedom

Raised their hands, and walked fearlessly forward

But have now struck against this immovable rock wall

Smashing their heads against it

A wall that does not turn, or move, or melt?

If their blood stains were to mark

Then to whose door would they make?

Whose innocent blood is this?

Is it of those

Who with their effort and work, in the heat, in the sun,

In the dust, in the smoke-filled atmosphere, blackened

Did for their white-blooded masters

Make and build clean homes, clean cities, clean paths

But to place their feet within, to sit within them,

They did pay the price by the sacrifice of their lives?

If their blood stains were to mark

Then to whose door would they make?

Whose endless flow of blood is this?

Is it of those

Who through a dated line

Became outsiders in their own land,

Who, on the dictat of majority

On their idiosyncrasies and madness

Were termed guilty and convicted and punished

Without any home, without any wealth, without a living

Mercilessly butchered?

If their blood were to mark

Then to whose door would they make?

Whose unknown blood is this?

Is it of those who dream

That, a free and growing nation

Swinging on the eyelids and the pupils of hope had been brought up and nurtured

But greed, selfishness and selfish motives

Had gouged their eyes

And twisted and strangled their throats

If their blood were to mark

Then to whose door would they make?

But

For these inhuman, wrongful, erroneous, horrendous criminal deeds

Who took the responsibility?

On whichever door these prints were marked

They washed them away with water

They white-washed it clean!

But

May these blood-stains remain imprinted on the door of the poet

So that they reflect and recite immortality, the pain and anguish of deeds

And bedim the human in the yajña of words

And my wife has seen a dream

That these skeletons

Move from door to door of the poet

Imprinting them with the stains of blood

And lighting up the fire of the written word within.

