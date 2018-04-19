Amitabh Bachchan, face of Beti Bachao campaign, expresses disgust at Unnao, Kathua rape cases

Amitabh Bachchan, the brand ambassador of the government’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, said the Unnao and Kathua rapes were “disgusting” (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File) Amitabh Bachchan, the brand ambassador of the government’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, said the Unnao and Kathua rapes were “disgusting” (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File)

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the face of the Modi government’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, said the Unnao and Kathua rapes were “disgusting” and that it was terrible to even talk about it. When asked about his views on rapes in the country, the Bollywood actor on Thursday requested that the issue not be brought up, reported news agency PTI.

“Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghin aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat (I feel disgusted even talking about it. So, don’t rake up this issue),” Bachchan was quoted as saying by PTI. “It’s terrible to even talk about it,” he added. The 75-year-old was responding to a question asked by a reporter during a press conference for the song launch of his upcoming film “102 Not Out”.

Several Bollywood actors have reacted to the Kathua and Unnao incidents. Alia Bhatt, for instance, had called the incidents disgraceful, shameful and terrible. “As a girl, as a woman, as a human being, as a resident and as someone who is part of the country, I feel very bad and hurt that something like this has happened, ” she said.

An eight-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district was allegedly sedated, held captive, gangraped and murdered in January this year. In Unnao, a 17-year-old has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of rape. These two incidents have sparked outrage across the country and protests were held in several cities last week.

