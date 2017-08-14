Amit Shah triggers row for ‘disrespecting’ Adichuchungiri seer, JD(S) leader calls him ‘arrogant’

BJP president Amit Shah at the Adichuchungiri Mutt in Karnataka. BJP president Amit Shah at the Adichuchungiri Mutt in Karnataka.

BJP national president Amit Shah’s visit to a key religious unit of the dominant Vokkaliga community in south Karnataka has triggered a controversy with a leader of the opposition Janata Dal Secular party accusing Shah of being “disrespectful” of the chief pontiff at the ashram. Photographs showing Shah sitting with his legs crossed towards Nirmalanandanath Swami, the chief pontiff of the Adichuchungiri Mutt, emerged soon after the two met on Sunday evening.

Vokkaliga leader C S Puttaraju, the Mandya Member of Parliament from the JDS party of former prime H D Deve Gowda, said: “The head pontiff of the mutt is revered by all. Even Deve Gowdaji at his age bows before the seer. The BJP national president Amit Shah has behaved in an arrogant manner by sitting inappropriately during his visit to the mutt,” Puttaraju said.

Shah’s visit to the mutt is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to win support of the Vokkaliga community that has traditionally allied with the JD(S) and Gowda. The visit is also being seen as an effort on the part of the BJP to counter efforts by the ruling Congress party in the state to play on local Kannada pride which runs deepest among the Vokkaligas.

Besides meeting the chief pontiff. Shah also offered prayers at a temple at the mutt and released a book “Story of a Guru’’ on the late Bala Gangadharnath Swami, a highly revered pontiff of the community.

At the mutt, the BJP leader also invoked memories of one of the founding fathers of the city of Bengaluru, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, who is also highly regarded by the Vokkaligas.

